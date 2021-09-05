Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.