Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several research firms recently commented on WEED. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.25. 1,279,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.55. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.44 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

