Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several research firms recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

