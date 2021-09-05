Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.