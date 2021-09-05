Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

