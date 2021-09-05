Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,271 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $542.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $555.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

