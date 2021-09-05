Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG opened at $222.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.12. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

