Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

PSX stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

