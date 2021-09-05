Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.