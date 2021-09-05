Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.33

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

