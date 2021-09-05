Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 6.50. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

