CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,532,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.