Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $206.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.78. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

