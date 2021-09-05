Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.69. Approximately 303,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,427,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $318,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

