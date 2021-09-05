CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report sales of $6.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 1,157,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

