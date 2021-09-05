CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

