Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $166.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.28. Celanese has a 1-year low of $102.72 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

