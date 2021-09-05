Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £149.99 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 283 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($195.96).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Kate Ringrose purchased 323 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.81 ($198.34).
- On Thursday, July 1st, Kate Ringrose acquired 286 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).
Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
