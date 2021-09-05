Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Certara stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 873,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,969. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,841,236. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

