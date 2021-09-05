Cfra Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE:AEO opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

