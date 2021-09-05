ChainX Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00009519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and $2.50 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00157002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00214583 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.48 or 0.07864072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,140.38 or 0.99585643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.53 or 0.00984183 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,146,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.