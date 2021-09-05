Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) PT Raised to $3.75 at Roth Capital

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.