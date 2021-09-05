Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) PT Raised to $3.75 at Roth Capital

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

