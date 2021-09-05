Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.96. Cielo Waste Solutions shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 19,148,742 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$322.53 million and a PE ratio of -33.20.

In other Cielo Waste Solutions news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,625.

