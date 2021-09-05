Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.34. Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.92. 1,642,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

