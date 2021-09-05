Cim LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,385. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

