Cim LLC Purchases 3,356 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cim LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,473. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

