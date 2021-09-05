Cim LLC Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cim LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maximus by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $87.75. 230,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.