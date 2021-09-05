Cim LLC Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. The company had a trading volume of 224,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,442. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $332.60. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

