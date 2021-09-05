Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.16 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.