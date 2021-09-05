Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.73 and a 200 day moving average of $455.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

