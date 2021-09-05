Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

