Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

ESGC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

