ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

CTR stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

