Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,182,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,118,876. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

