CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91. The firm has a market cap of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.