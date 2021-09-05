CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNSP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.