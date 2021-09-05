Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $141,388.80 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 35,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.