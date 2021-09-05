Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.65

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 1612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,612. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

