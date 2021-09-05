Comparing Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Haier Electronics Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Andritz and Haier Electronics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.80 $236.59 million $0.48 24.66 Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Haier Electronics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Andritz and Haier Electronics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 3.96% 21.54% 3.77% Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haier Electronics Group beats Andritz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Haier Electronics Group

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

