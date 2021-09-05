Comparing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.67%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 6.25 -$306.07 million $0.52 9.19 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.78 $18.38 million $1.40 11.06

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -28.07% -2.11% -0.41% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

