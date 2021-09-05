Comparing Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -3.39, meaning that its stock price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Vale $40.02 billion 2.45 $4.88 billion $2.11 9.04

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -124.81% Vale 30.59% 65.49% 26.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 2 1 7 0 2.50

Vale has a consensus target price of $21.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

Vale beats Cerro Grande Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

