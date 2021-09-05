Comparing Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.66 -$5.51 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astra Space has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astra Space beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.