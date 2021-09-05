Comparing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $206.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 15.02 $9.90 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.88 $712.70 million $5.04 40.69

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

