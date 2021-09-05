Comparing MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03% Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.76% -14.41% -4.97%

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MFA Financial and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.84 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.52 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.08 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.15

Hersha Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

