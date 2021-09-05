Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 160,278 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $31.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

