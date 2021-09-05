Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,275 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,954 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

