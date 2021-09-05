Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $313.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

