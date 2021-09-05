Content Neutrality Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,719.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $37,719.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00123065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00840217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

