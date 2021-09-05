ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $75,038.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.76 or 0.00525731 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.