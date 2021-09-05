Contrasting Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.19 $6.68 million $5.39 4.95 Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.64 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

